Fellesskap Square draws community in downtown Westby

Vernon Communications Cooperative (VC Co-op) has transformed the property adjacent to their Westby office at 103 N. Main St. The property, previously Corner Mechanics, is located on the corner of State and Main streets in downtown Westby.

Bruce Brye approached Rod Olson, CEO of VC Co-op with a proposition to purchase the property. “I was disappointed to hear Bruce’s plan to retire and sell the property, but I also thought this could be a great opportunity to create a unique space for the community in the heart of Westby.”

The Westby Chamber of Commerce gathered community feedback through an online survey on what the space should offer residents and tourists, including suggestions for a name. The vision for the space developed into a park in the city center, where the community could gather and showcase Westby’s Norwegian heritage. VC Co-op designed a space centered around a Norwegian style pavilion known as the “Mighty Thor”."

Suggestions for names also showed a strong interest in honoring Norway. The Sons of Norway helped with the final translation for “community square” as Fellesskap Square. A sign was created with the help of Westby High School Technology Department and erected on May 7.