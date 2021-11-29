Felony arrest made in Vernon County following pursuit

On Nov. 24, at 1:02 a.m., a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300-block of North Main Street in the city of Viroqua. The driver of the vehicle, Brent E. Felde, immediately exited his vehicle and advanced toward the deputy in an aggressive manner. The deputy drew his Taser, and Felde got back into his vehicle and fled northbound on U.S. Hwy. 14. At this time, Felde was known to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest and was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Assisted by an officer from the Viroqua Police Department, the Vernon County deputy pursued Felde's vehicle as it went down several side roads. On Vikemyr Road in Springville, Felde abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Felde continued to ignore commands to stop from law enforcement and a Taser was deployed. Felde was subsequently taken into custody.

He was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for the outstanding warrants, as well as charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, operating while under the influence (3rd offense), obstructing an officer, and operating after revocation. Felde is being held at the detention center on a cash bond and formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0