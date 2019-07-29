"Fast and Flexible Fencing" will be presented at the Jeremy and Jessi Nagel Farm, S8129 County Rd., J, Soldiers Grove (located in the shed across the road), Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The field day features practical and low-cost fencing solutions, hands-on live fencing demos, established grazing experts, free lunch with Jim Munsch, fixing fence, new fence and best fence options on your own or how to meet NRCS standards.

Tainter Creek Watershed Council presents ask the pros, multiple grazing specialists and experienced grazers to answer questions. CEU credits are available. Speakers include Randy Cutler, fencing, and Jim Munsch, grazing.

RSVP by contacting Sarah for lunch, 608-637-5480 or smcdowell@vernoncounty.org.

