Ferryville bird hike, summer programs canceled

Due to the need to continue social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ferryville Tourism Council and the Mississippi Valley Conservancy have had to cancel the International Spring Migration Day annual hike on Sugar Creek Bluff scheduled for Saturday, May 9. Sugar Creek Bluff Natural Area is, however, still open daily for hiking.
The 2020 Chautauqua Summer Series of evening programs in Ferryville has also been canceled. These three programs will be rescheduled for summer 2021.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.