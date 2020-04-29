Ferryville bird hike, summer programs canceled
0 comments

Ferryville bird hike, summer programs canceled

  • 0

Due to the need to continue social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ferryville Tourism Council and the Mississippi Valley Conservancy have had to cancel the International Spring Migration Day annual hike on Sugar Creek Bluff scheduled for Saturday, May 9. Sugar Creek Bluff Natural Area is, however, still open daily for hiking.

The 2020 Chautauqua Summer Series of evening programs in Ferryville has also been canceled. These three programs will be rescheduled for summer 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News