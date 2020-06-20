Ferryville cancels River Bluff Daze

River Bluff Daze in Ferryville, scheduled for Saturday, July 25, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The quilt raffle will also be postponed until 2021. Any raffle tickets that have been purchased will be added to the ones sold in 2021 and be eligible for the drawing.
The Ferryville Farmers Market will be held on July 25 in Sugar Creek Park beginning at 9 a.m. Food, crafts, antiques and Amish goods are available each week at the market throughout the season.
Event organizers plan to host River Bluff Daze in July 2021.
