Ferryville Chautauqua program is Aug. 10

The final Chautauqua program for the Summer Series in Ferryville will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Ferryville Village Hall along Hwy. 35.

The featured presenters will be Tim and Linda Eisele speaking about “Native Species Planting” on their Crawford County property of 100 acres that they have owned since 1990. They will show photos of native vegetation they have found on their property and talk about some of the efforts they have made to try to improve the land for wildlife and increase their bio-diversity. This will be their third time doing a presentation for the summer series.

Together they have received numerous awards for their work on restoring their property. They live in Madison, and Tim is a freelance outdoor writer on a wide variety of topics of interest. Linda is a professional educational consultant for the Wisconsin Afterschool Network. They are always learning about ways to improve their properties and to share their knowledge with others who are like-minded. For further information or questions, call Joanne White at 608-734-9018.