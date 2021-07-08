Ferryville Chautauqua program to highlight dragonflies, damselfilies

The Ferryville Tourism Council will hold the second in its Summer Series of Chautauqua Programs in Ferryville.

On Wednesday, July 14, at the south shelter at Sugar Creek Park along Hwy. 35, Dan Jackson will present a program entitled “Dragonflies and Damselflies” at 6:30 p.m.

Jackson is an avid birder, outdoorsman, naturalist, nature photographer, and citizen scientist for dragonflies, damselflies and birds of Wisconsin.

He is a great friend of Ferryville, helping with Fall Migration Day, as well as guiding birding hikes on Sugar Creek Bluff.

For this presentation, Jackson will give a program introducing attendees to the insect order Odonata, which includes dragonflies and damselflies.

There are some picnic tables under the shelter, but please feel free to bring a lawn chair and bug spray to keep other insects off of you.

Dragonflies and damselflies do not bite.

For more information, check out the Facebook page ferryvillewi, visit www.visitferryville.com, or call Joanne White at 608-734-9018.

