Ferryville Eagle Day event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Ferryville Tourism Council made the decision to cancel the planned March 5 Bald Eagle Day event. The difficult choice was made when some council members expressed concerns about the prevalence and risks of COVID-19 and variants. As a result, the program presenters have all been contacted and rescheduled for 2023.
On a positive tone, Prairie du Chien Tourism and Chamber of Commerce are holding their Eagle Day events Feb. 25 and 26 at Hoffman Hall and is a great option for folks to learn more about bald eagles of our region.