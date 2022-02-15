 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ferryville Eagle Day event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Ferryville Tourism Council made the decision to cancel the planned March 5 Bald Eagle Day event. The difficult choice was made when some council members expressed concerns about the prevalence and risks of COVID-19 and variants. As a result, the program presenters have all been contacted and rescheduled for 2023.

On a positive tone, Prairie du Chien Tourism and Chamber of Commerce are holding their Eagle Day events Feb. 25 and 26 at Hoffman Hall and is a great option for folks to learn more about bald eagles of our region.

