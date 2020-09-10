Ferryville Fall Fest is Sept. 19

Fall Fest will be held in Ferryville’s Sugar Creek Park, Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ferryville Farmers Market is the organizer for this popular fall event and puts out the welcome mat for all visitors, both local and those who have traveled a distance.
The choice of farmer’s market items is abundant at harvest season. Fall produce such as raspberries, garden produce, apples and other fall items are featured. Cheeses, herbs, jams, pickles, meat sticks, honey and homemade breads are available while they last.
Youth vendors offer baked goods, produce, jams, salsa and much more. Amish baskets, gorgeous and colorful quilts of all sizes, furniture including children’s rocking chairs will be available. In addition, there will be arts and crafts vendors.
There will be a brat fry by the Ferryville Fire Department and EMS from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Purchase Farmers Market raffle tickets available that day to support the market for 2021.
“Rich & Al—The Two of Us” will perform from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sugar Creek Park, followed by an 11:30 a.m. dance performance by a Prairie du Chien youth talent group under the direction of Cynthia Meyer.
All vendors are welcome and they can register the day of the event. Those who register prior to Sept. 15 will have preferred sites. Registration fee is $20. Electric hook up is $3.
For more information, contact market manager Janelle Anderson at 715-216-1411 or Sherry Quamme at 920-210-4560
