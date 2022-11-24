Ferryville Holiday Market and Craft Event is Dec. 3

Shop ‘til you drop at the Saturday, Dec. 3 Ferryville Holiday Market and Craft Event. It is held at the Ferryville Community Center, 170 Pine St. and is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Market vendors are selling their bakery, crafts, canned pickles, salsas, homemade soaps. Beki Biesterfelt will be selling her “one of a kind” scarves, tops, bags and other nature died creations. The Anderson family showcases their candles of many scents, jams, home décor and more. Bob Jelinek has his nuts, jams, jellies, crafts. Other venders you know are Larry Wilson and his famous popcorn, sourdough breads and infused vinegars. Sherry Quamme features Team Towels, Christmas applique towels, hand knit dish cloths plus bowl kozee’s. Peggy Thompson will be selling her many soaps and products. Michael Wikstrom features “one of a kind” jewelry. Wood products, holiday home décor, and other fun crafts for super gifts are what you will find.

What else? Karen Jackson brings her quilt crafts and stitchery. Kris Harbough has fabulous glass bead mobiles. There will be complimentary Wonderstate coffee, plus bags of coffee for sale. Lunch sandwiches, chips also available to purchase. Many new vendors for this market will delight you with items like ceramic mugs, pots from Kay’s Potiques. This is a great day to shop local.