Ferryville man injured in one-vehicle crash

A Ferryville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash, Oct. 2, at about 1:20 a.m. on Gilman Road in the town of Sterling.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Jason R. Leirmo, 39, was traveling southbound on Gilman Road and lost control of his vehicle around a curve. The vehicle struck a tree on the ditch side, which caused Leirmo to be pinned between his vehicle and the tree.

Sleepy Hollow Towing was able to winch the vehicle away from the tree, and Leirmo was flown to Gundersen Health System to be treated for his injuries. Leirmo sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Seat belts were used; the airbags were not deployed.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, De Soto Fire & EMS, Wheatland Fire & EMS, Tri-State Ambulance, Gundersen Lutheran Medlink and Sleepy Hollow Towing.