 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ferryville man injured in one-vehicle crash

  • 0

A Ferryville man was injured in a one-vehicle crash, Oct. 2, at about 1:20 a.m. on Gilman Road in the town of Sterling.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Jason R. Leirmo, 39, was traveling southbound on Gilman Road and lost control of his vehicle around a curve. The vehicle struck a tree on the ditch side, which caused Leirmo to be pinned between his vehicle and the tree.

Sleepy Hollow Towing was able to winch the vehicle away from the tree, and Leirmo was flown to Gundersen Health System to be treated for his injuries. Leirmo sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Seat belts were used; the airbags were not deployed.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, De Soto Fire & EMS, Wheatland Fire & EMS, Tri-State Ambulance, Gundersen Lutheran Medlink and Sleepy Hollow Towing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 26.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News