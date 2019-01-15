No one was injured following a car versus train accident Monday night north of Stoddard.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 5:46 p.m., a vehicle driven by Jaimy A. Weber, 42, of Ferryville, was traveling south on Hwy. 35 north of Stoddard in the town of Bergen. Weber lost control of the vehicle due to weather conditions and traveled down the embankment and came to rest on the railroad tracks. Shortly after Weber exited the vehicle, a Burlington Northern train came northbound on the tracks and struck the vehicle. The vehicle was thrown about 40 yards from where it originally came to rest.
The Stoddard First Responders, Stoddard Fire Department, Burlington Northern Police and Burlington Northern representatives assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
