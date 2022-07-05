Ferryville River Bluff Daze is July 23

River Bluff Daze will be held in Ferryville Saturday, July 23. The day features a tractor pull, food, a hike, a farmers market and fireworks.

8:30 a.m.—Join Joanne White for a nature hike at Sugar Creek Bluff Natural Area. Meet at the Ferryville Boat Landing at 8:30 a.m. and carpool to the trailhead of Sugar Creek Bluff. Hikers will see birds, wildlife, and wildflowers while hiking to the overview that includes a panoramic view of the Mississippi River Valley. It’s a one and a half mile walk with a gradual climb. Hike is sponsored by the Ferryville Tourism Council.

9 a.m.—Farmers Market in Sugar Creek Park featuring Amish goods, produce, crafts, quilts, bird houses, yard ornaments and a variety of products, plus free coffee to sip while it lasts. Brat fry by the Ferryville Fire Department and Emergency Medical Responders featuring Wisconsin brats.

Transportation between Sugar Creek Park and the Ferryville Community Center for the tractor pull will be available via tractor and wagon. Bring the kids along so they can play on the beautiful new playground in the park.

11 a.m. SHARP, the 15th annual antique tractor pull hosted and organized by the Ferryville Antique Tractor Association begins at the Ferryville Community Center. (Rain date is Sunday, July 24) There are 27 weight classes for the pull. New antique classes have been added. To register for the antique tractor pull, go to www.ferryvilletractor.com. The Antique Tractor Association raffle tickets will be on sale and there are bucket raffles too—many drawings for prizes in the afternoon. The antique tractor for this year’s raffle has been donated by the Chuck and Kathy Sanborn family.

10 a.m.—Food! Coffee and donuts! Authentic Chicago Style Vienna Beef hotdogs and Italian beef sandwiches and beverages will be available at the Community Center and sponsored by the Freeman Lutheran Church Men’s Group. Adult beverages will be sold by the Ferryville Fire Department and Emergency Medical Responders.

10 a.m.—Raffle tickets will be sold by the Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board. Prizes this year include a “one of a kind” king/queen sized quilt created and donated by local quilt artist, Viv White. This quilt is valued at $700. Kay Campbell, owner of Kay’s Potiques, has also donated a high fired original stoneware bowl valued at $120. A $100 Cabela’s gift card rounds out the prize selections. The winners will be drawn at 9 p.m. by River View Park in the middle of Ferryville. All proceeds will be used for improvements to Sugar Creek Park.

4:30 p.m.—Activities move downtown to the restaurants. The Wooden Nickel, Ferryville Sportsman’s Bar and Grill, and Swede’s Swing Inn will all have drink specials and food items.

7-9 p.m.—Live music will be at the Ferryville Sportsman’s Bar and Grill, and the featured band will be Smoking Gun Showdown.

Dusk—Fireworks start and will be shot off from a barge off the riverbank in the middle of the village. The fireworks show is put on each year by Mike and Roberta Callaway and the staff of Cheapo Depot/Fireworks Outlet and is also sponsored by the Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board with donations from the entire community.

For more details, go to www.visitferryville.com.

