Ferryville River Bluff Daze will take place Saturday, July 27.
At 8:30 a.m., join an expert guide for nature hike at Sugar Creek Bluff. Meet at the Ferryville Boat Landing to carpool up to Sugar Creek Bluff. Hikers will see birds, wildlife, wildflowers and experience the panoramic view of the Mississippi River Valley—sponsored by the Ferryville Tourism Council.
At 9 a.m. Farmers Market in Sugar Creek Park featuring Amish goods, produce, crafts, quilts, bird houses, yard ornaments and a variety of products, plus free coffee to sip while it lasts. Brat fry by Ferryville Farmers Market Committee featuring Wisconsin brats. Transportation between Sugar Creek Park and the Ferryville Community Center for the tractor pull will be available via tractor and wagon.
The antique tractor pull weigh-in runs from 10 am. to noon. The 12th annual Antique Tractor Pull hosted and organized by the Ferryville Antique Tractor Association begins at the Ferryville Community Center at noon sharp. There are three classes for the pull. The Antique Class, Ageless Farm Class and Non-Turbo Farm Class. To register for the Antique Tractor Pull, go to www.ferryvilletractor.com. The Antique Tractor Association raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 now and at the event. There are many drawings for prizes in the afternoon.
Beginning at 10 a.m. there will be food — coffee and donuts, authentic Chicago Style Vienna Beef hotdogs and Italian Beef Sandwiches from Novi’s Beef in Berwyn, Illinois, and beverages will be available at the community center provided by Freeman Lutheran Church. Beverages will also be sold by the Ferryville Fire Department & First Responders.
At noon, children are invited to participate in the kids games at the fire department.
The annual Ferryville Vision & Promotion raffle this year features a king/queen-size quilt (value of $700) created by local quilt artist Diane Rosenthal as well as a “Kay’s Potiques—a Hi Fired original unique design” stoneware bowl (value of $120) and a $100 Cabela gift certificate. Raffle tickets are available all day for $1/ticket or $5 for six tickets at the community center. These raffle items will be drawn at 9 p.m. Proceeds go to The Playground Fund.
At 4:30 p.m the activities move downtown where the restaurants – The Wooden Nickel, Jerry’s Sportsman’s and Swing Inn—will all have food specials.
Fireworks start at dusk. The fireworks show is put on each year by Mike and Roberta Callaway and staff of Cheapo Depot/Fireworks Outlet and also sponsored by Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board with donations by the entire community.
For more details, go to www.visitferryville.com.
