Ferryville’s Chautauqua Summer Series begins June 8

The first program in Ferryville’s Chautauqua Summer Series will be held Wednesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. in Ferryville’s Village Hall. The hall is located along Hwy. 35 at the south end of the village.

The program will be “Lock and Dam No. 9," and will be presented by Jay Grimsled and Brian Sipos. They will explain the history, the purpose, and the importance of the lock and dam system to the Mississippi River. You drive by the Lynxville Lock and Dam frequently, so now is your chance to learn more about it.

Treats will be provided. This program is sponsored by the Ferryville Tourism Council and is the first of three programs scheduled for the summer. July 13 at 6:30 p.m. will be the “History of the Hauge Church” presented by members of the Crawford County Historical Society, and Aug. 10 will be “Native Species Planting” presented by Tim Eisele.

For any questions, contact Joanne White at 319-240-5692 and leave a message. She will return your call.

