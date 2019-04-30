The annual Spring Migration Day Hike at Sugar Creek Bluff in Ferryville will be Saturday, May 11. Meeting time is between 7:30 and 8 a.m. at the Ferryville Village Hall along Hwy. 35 at the south end of Ferryville. Treats and handouts will be available, and hikers will carpool to the trailhead for the 8 a.m. hike.
Spring migrating birds and emerging woodland wildflowers will be pointed out by the expert guides. This is part of the Linked to the Land series sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Conservancy and taking place on property that the conservancy manages. The Ferryville Tourism Council is helping with this event.
The Conservancy is implementing a policy this year that asks all who plan to participate in this or any of their other hikes to register online. The reason for this is to better manage the numbers of people who will be on a certain property and to protect the vegetation. Go to www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org and go to the Events portion to register for the May 11 hike. The deadline for registering is May 8. There is no charge for this or any of their other hikes. Questions may be directed to Carol at 608-784-3606, ext. 6.
