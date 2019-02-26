The 11th annual Bald Eagle Watching Day will be held at the Ferryville Village Community Center, Saturday, March 2. This program is sponsored by the Ferryville Tourism Council and co-sponsored by Friends of Pool 9. Event activities, all of which are free to the public, are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (doors open at 8:45 a.m.). There will be free refreshments and children’s craft activities throughout the day.
Live bald eagle programs will be at 10:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. featuring eagles from the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota with Kelsey Griffin as presenter. The University of Minnesota Raptor Center is back for the 10th year with raptors and an eagle.
Local photographic artist, Larry Knutson, will be exhibiting his award-winning art featuring scenes of nature, eagles and the area. Knutson is a native of Ferryville and the region. His art is well-known throughout the Driftless Region and it is an opportunity to meet him in person.
Dr. Michael White, with the help of children/youth from the audience, will build a bald eagle nest at 9:30 a.m. Learn how “really big” these nests are, how heavy they are and how they are constructed. At 11:30 a.m. there is a hooting contest for folks of all ages.
Chloris Lowe, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, will talk about eagles at noon. From 1-1:55 p.m. “What we learn from our eagles of the Mississippi River” will be presented by John Howe, Amy Ries and team from the Decorah, Iowa, Raptor Research Project.
De Soto Middle School students, Seneca Middle School students and St. Charles middle school students are participating in a display of art and science projects that educate about bald eagles. Kathy Schwarz, middle school teacher of De Soto, Lindsey Kuennen, middle school art teacher of De Soto, Cody Sime of the Seneca Middle School and Meg Buchner of St. Charles Parochial School are all working with the Ferryville Tourism Council to create this exhibit as part of the day’s activities. Students compete for awards which will be for: Category 1 – Creativity, Category 2 – Informative, Category 3 – Judges Choice and Category 4 – Most Artistic. Student teams will receive trophies to recognize their scholastic achievements at the awards ceremony at 11:45 a.m.
Eagle and owl cookies, hot chocolate, coffee, and Kickapoo Orchards Cider and fresh apple slices will be served at the community center. Local restaurants are featuring special items just for Bald Eagle Day. It is “Bald is Beautiful Day” at the Wooden Nickel, plus they have their new Bleu Cheese Eagle Burger with chips, and Swing Inn has a grilled chicken breast and choice of soup or potato as their “Eagle Special” for the day. Ferryville Cheese has free 12 ounce coffee with purchase of breakfast sandwich, so check out the specials. Other merchants have plans also.
For additional information, go to the Ferryville Tourism Council website, www.visitferryville.com. For Facebook, check out the Ferryville Tourism Council at www.facebook.com/ferryvillewi
