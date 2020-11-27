 Skip to main content
Ferryville to host Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 30
Visiting Santa

Maren Wick chats with Santa, sharing what she wants for Christmas during Ferryville's Christmas Tree Lighting in 2019. This year's event is Monday, Nov. 30, and attendees are asked to wear masks and be COVID-careful.

 Sherry Quamme photo

On Monday, Nov. 30 at the Observation Deck/River View Park in the center of Ferryville, the 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting happens and everyone is invited. Santa hears children’s Christmas wishes and all sing Christmas carols and enjoy treats as the lights of the holiday season are lit. Please be COVID-careful, wear masks and social distance.

Santa arrives at 6 p.m. to hear what children want for Christmas and then at 6:05 p.m. the elves light the Christmas tree for the season. The Ferryville Tourism Council leads everyone in Christmas carols while all can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and have holiday cookies and treats, plus there are gift bags for children. New this year will be the youth dance group, “Stars in Motion” from Prairie du Chien performing dance numbers at 6:15 p.m.

Ferryville Tourism Council hosts this event each year. The new holiday tree will light up the center of Ferryville for the entire holiday season.

