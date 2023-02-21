Plan now to attend the 13th annual Eagle Watching Day, Saturday, March 4, in Ferryville at the Village Community Center located on State Hwy. 35.

This program is sponsored by the Ferryville Tourism Council, co-sponsored by Friends of Pool 9, and is free to the public.

Event activities are from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (doors open at 9 a.m.). Returning to the program is the Decorah Raptor Resource Project – Decorah, Iowa Eagle Cam organization presenting at 12:30 p.m. on “Eagles of the Mississippi River.” John Howe and Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Project and their team tell about frisky eagle families and how they fly the Mississippi River Valley once again.

There will be free refreshments and children’s craft activities throughout the event. Ferryville, located right on Hwy. 35 along the Mississippi River, is an ideal place to host Eagle Day. There are many eagle nests in the area, including a new one just south of Ferryville and another new nest on Hwy. 82 to Lansing, Iowa. The Pool 9 section has more nests than in any other part of the Mississippi River.

Live eagle programs will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., featuring eagles from the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota. Learn how the bald eagles have returned to this area in increasing numbers and what you can do to support this effort to help our eagles flourish. The University of Minnesota Raptor Center is back for the 11th year with raptors and an eagle.

At 9:45 a.m. there will be bald eagle nest building. FOP9 & USFWL, with the help of children/youth from the audience will build a bald eagle nest. Learn how “really big” these nests are, how heavy they are and how they are constructed.

At 11:30 a.m. there is a hooting contest for folks of all ages. Practice up and see if you are one of the champions at hooting!

De Soto Middle School students, Seneca Middle School students, St. Charles Middle School and home-school students are participating in a display of art and science projects that educate about bald eagles. Students compete for awards which will be for the following: Category 1 – Creativity, Category 2 – Informative, Category 3 – Judges Choice and Category 4 – Most Artistic. Student teams will receive awards to recognize their scholastic achievements at the awards ceremony at 11:45 a.m.

Do you love treats, especially eagle cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and fresh apple slices from Sunset Orchards, Richland Center? Be sure to enjoy these on your visit to Ferryville’s Eagle Day festivities. Local restaurants are featuring special items just for Eagle Day. It is “Bald is Beautiful Day” at the Wooden Nickel, plus Swing Inn will have food/drink specials and Ferryville Cheese has free 12-ounce coffee with purchase of breakfast sandwich, so check out the specials. Other merchants have plans also.

For additional information, go to the Ferryville Tourism Council Website: www.visitferryville.com For Facebook, check go to www.facebook.com/ferryvillewi