Ferryville Tourism Council to offer Chautauqua programs

The Ferryville Tourism Council will hold the first of its three summer Chautauqua programs for 2021 on Wednesday, June 9.

Chautauqua refers to an adult education program designed to foster learning, and organizers are looking forward to learn about a piece of local history — the Clara Olson murder in Crawford County in 1926. The presenter will be Larry Scheckel, a retired teacher from Seneca who is the author of the book, “Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case.”

Scheckel spent three years researching the details and horror of this crime prior to publishing his book. Clara was a young woman who fell in love with a handsome young neighbor, Erdman Olson (no relation). They had an 18-month courtship that ended in tragedy for Clara. The details will be skillfully explained and laid out by Larry during his presentation. He will also have his books for sale after his presentation.

This program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Ferryville Village Hall located at the south end of the village along Hwy. 35. For questions, call Joanne White, 608-734-9018, or go to facebook.com/ferryvillewi or Ferryville Vision and Promotion’s Facebook page. Other programs will be held July 14 (Dragonflies with Dan Jackson — outside at Sugar Creek Park) and Aug. 11 (Bob O’Connor presenting about Mrs. Slater, the missing Lincoln conspirator).

