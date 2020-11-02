 Skip to main content
Ferryville's Fall Migration Day is canceled
After much consideration and after having their birding experts advise them, organizers of the Fall Migration Day have made the decision to cancel the event scheduled for Ferryville’s River View Park on Saturday, Nov. 14. The cancellation is due to the COVID-19 numbers and concerns related to that.

Organizers are suggesting that anyone interested in viewing the annual fall migration come to River View Park on their own on a nice day and see what birds are moving that day. Another option is going to the overlook at Brownsville, Minnesota to view the migrating tundra swans. There are already upwards of 6,000 swans with many ducks mixed in with them. Swans are also very visible from the overlook north of Stoddard.

