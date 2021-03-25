Fiber artist Char terBeest Kudla featured at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua

Kudla grew up on a dairy farm in Minnesota and began sewing at age 5, having discovered that being a good sewist was the only way to have new shirts, skirts and dresses. She began college at Winona State and soon transferred to University of Wisconsin-Stout where she earned a teaching degree in Home Economics Education. She went on to teach school in Monroe, Brillon, Oshkosh and Baraboo, Wisconsin. After 14 years of teaching, Char decided it was time to become a full-time artisan. She started as a basketmaker, moved into collage assembly, and finally returned to her roots — sewing. She started making handbags in 1989, and over the years has experimented with shapes, textures, colors and adornments, creating a wide range of bags both elegant and fun. She lives the artful life with her jeweler husband, Frank.