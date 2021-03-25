Fiber artist Char terBeest Kudla featured at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua

During the month of April, VIVA Gallery in Viroqua will feature the beautifully crafted handbags of Baraboo fiber artist Char terBeest Kudla. The member artist featured in April is Diane Dahl, who hails from Mauston and works in mixed media.
Kudla grew up on a dairy farm in Minnesota and began sewing at age 5, having discovered that being a good sewist was the only way to have new shirts, skirts and dresses. She began college at Winona State and soon transferred to University of Wisconsin-Stout where she earned a teaching degree in Home Economics Education. She went on to teach school in Monroe, Brillon, Oshkosh and Baraboo, Wisconsin. After 14 years of teaching, Char decided it was time to become a full-time artisan. She started as a basketmaker, moved into collage assembly, and finally returned to her roots — sewing. She started making handbags in 1989, and over the years has experimented with shapes, textures, colors and adornments, creating a wide range of bags both elegant and fun. She lives the artful life with her jeweler husband, Frank.
Dahl loves to “play” with acrylics, pastels, photography, clay and bits and pieces from nature. In April she will be featuring her mixed media portrait work. Dahl graduated from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in Fine Art and Marketing. Inspired by her membership in VIVA, Dahl and four colleagues recently opened Oh! Arts Cooperative in Mauston, which Dahl manages full-time.
Kudla’s handbags and Dahl’s mixed media works will be featured in a live Instagram stream @vivagallerycooperative on Thursday, April 1, at 5 p.m. The show, along with many other works of VIVA’s 25 member artists, can be seen at the gallery throughout the month of April. The gallery is located at 217 South Main Street in Viroqua. For more information, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception remains on hold. It is normally followed by a dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, but while restaurants are impacted by gathering restrictions, Rooted Spoon is instead providing themed meals for pick-up each Thursday. Information can be found at www.rootedspoon.com.