Filing extension announced for Vernon County Board Supervisory Districts 9, 14 and 16

A filing extension has been announced for Vernon County Board Supervisory District 9, District 14 and District 16.
By state statute, if an incumbent does not file either nomination papers nor non-candidacy papers for their office, the citizens of their district are allowed an extra 72 hours to file nomination papers if they would like to be a candidate for that office. These nomination papers can be picked up in the Vernon County Clerk’s office or they can be found on the county website under 2022 Election Information and Forms: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/county_clerk/index.php
A candidate in District 9, 14 or 16 must fill out a Campaign Finance Registration Statement, a Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination Papers with 20 to 30 signatures of residents within their district. These papers must be filed with the County Clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Interested persons can call the County Clerk Jody Audetat for further information at 608-637-5380.