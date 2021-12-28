Filing extension announced for Vernon County Board Supervisory Districts 9, 14 and 16

By state statute, if an incumbent does not file either nomination papers nor non-candidacy papers for their office, the citizens of their district are allowed an extra 72 hours to file nomination papers if they would like to be a candidate for that office. These nomination papers can be picked up in the Vernon County Clerk’s office or they can be found on the county website under 2022 Election Information and Forms: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/county_clerk/index.php