The award-winning documentary, “A Will for the Woods” will be shown Thursday, April 25, 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the Viroqua Food Cooperative. This is the first film of a three-part film series on green burial hosted by the Threshold Care Circle. Upcoming films are “Dying Green” on June 13 and “Steelmantown” on July 11. All films will be shown at the VFC’s community room at 6:30 p.m. (discussion will follow each film).
What if our last act could be a gift to the planet? Capturing the genesis of a revolutionary social and environmental movement, “A Will for the Woods” draws the viewer into a life-affirming and immersive portrait of people embracing their connection to timeless natural cycles through the act of choosing a green burial. The film follows musician, folk dancer, and psychiatrist Clark Wang as he prepares for his own green burial, determined that his final resting place will benefit the earth. Clark, a spirited and charismatic advocate, sets out to save a tract of forest with the help of green burial pioneers and the compassionate owner of a local cemetery.
This screening is free to the public. For more information about the film, or Threshold Care Circle, go to www.thresholdcarecircle.org or call 608-632-9741
