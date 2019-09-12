Would you like to find out the real story behind many of those “farm-raised Atlantic salmon” sold in our area’s grocery stores?
A new video, “Artifishal," focuses on the food value and environmental risks of net-pen-raised salmon will be shown Tuesday, Sept. 17, in La Crosse and Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Viroqua. Produced by Yvon Chouinard and Patagonia, the film shows the hazards to wild Pacific salmon when hatchery-raised Atlantic salmon are reared in floating net pens along the Pacific Coast of the U.S. and Canada and Chile.
These Atlantic salmon are being raised in factory farms which are anchored along the Pacific coast, far from the Atlantic Ocean where they have been fished out for the most part. They pollute the nearby waters, struggle in crowded conditions with disease and pests, and often escape to compete with the populations of five species of Pacific salmon.
The Patagonia site describes it as “a film about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature.”
In La Crosse,“Artifishal" will be shown at 7 p.m. in room 134 of the Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership, Viterbo University, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse.
In Viroqua, “Artifishal" will be shown at 7 p.m. at the American Legion community room, 120 N. Rusk Ave., as part of the monthly meeting of the Coulee Region Trout Unlimited Chapter.
Both events are free and the public is invited.
A trailer and more information on the video can be found at https://www.patagonia.com/artifishal.html
A discussion of the rearing practices and environmental problems they produce will be led by Brooks Scott, regional representative for Patagonia. Patagonia urges consumers to avoid buying Atlantic salmon, which are either from unhealthy farm-raised operations or from endangered wild stocks, and suggests ways to purchase and eat sustainably-harvested seafood. Consumers can also urge their elected representatives and agencies to encourage sustainable wild fish populations.
For more information, go to the Coulee Region Trout Unlimited Facebook page.
