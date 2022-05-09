Final Ky’s 3.1 Scholarship Run/Walk coming to Chaseburg June 18

In remembrance of a beautiful young woman that meant so much to many, and to raise money for local scholarships in her honor, you are invited to Kylie’s hometown of Chaseburg for the 10th annual and final Ky’s 3.1 Run – Remembering Kylie – A 5K Scholarship Run/Walk.

This is a challenging and scenic 5K (3.1 mile) course, with proceeds going to the Kylie Von Ruden Keep on Smiling Scholarship Fund which has donated thousands of dollars to area youth each year to attend college.

Early registration is only $20 before May 28 and includes a custom athletic T-shirt. On May 28 the price goes up to $25 (no T-shirt). Registration is available at www.kysrun.com.

Please join us Saturday, June 18, at the Chaseburg Village Park. Day-before registration and packet pickup will be available at the Chaseburg Village Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. The Friends of Chaseburg will be offering a fish-fry at the same time. Day-of registration is from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Chip timing pads will be at the start and finish, with a gun start at 9 a.m. Because of the large crowd expected, no dogs will be allowed this year. Medals for top male and female, as well as top three in age categories.

Food, festivities and music will be happening all day in Chaseburg to celebrate their 100th anniversary, so come on down and support a great cause for a great person and to help our local students go to college.

For more information, email Dave Maxwell at dmaxwell8751@gmail.com.

County Hwy. KK will be closed to vehicle traffic during the run/walk from 9 to 10 a.m. between Hwy. 162 and Enterprise Road.

