Find golden moments with Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report

MADISON, Wis. -- As nature raises the curtain on one of its most spectacular acts, Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report stands ready as the premier resource to ensure travelers don’t miss a moment of the natural theater.

This interactive map contains up-to-date information on the foliage’s progression from green to peak color. It’s designed for fall sightseers to maximize the short window of time for glimpsing the hues of autumn. Travel Wisconsin partners with around 100 reporters, including chambers of commerce, visitor bureaus, tourism organizations and state park rangers, to detail the fall color conditions throughout the state. These reporters provide regular updates on the foliage through September and October.

“The breathtaking fall leaves are a perfect backdrop for sharing moments of joy with friends and family from the Northwoods to the Driftless and everywhere in between,” said Secretary-designee Anne Sayers. “Alongside the vibrant scenery, fall in Wisconsin brings beloved seasonal traditions like cranberry festivals, cozy cabin stays, pumpkin picking, apple orchard visits and so much more. Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report is the go-to resource to fit all these wonders of autumn into a memorable trip.”

Using the map, travelers can select a destination and find the three-day weather forecast, upcoming events in the area, nearby dining and lodging recommendations and other things to do – aside from marveling at the views. To stay in the know, sign up for Travel Wisconsin’s weekly email update highlighting peak fall color as well as other ideas for enjoying autumn.

The Fall Color Report can be used to plan trips based on when the colors are predicted to peak throughout the state, while it’s also handy to identify where the leaves are putting on a show right now for those spur-of-the-moment adventures. For further inspiration on seasonal activities, start your fall getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.