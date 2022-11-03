Fine Arts Association of the Westby Area recognized by board of education

At a recent school board meeting, the Westby Board of Education issued a proclamation thanking the Fine Arts Association of the Westby Area (FAFWA) for their contribution to the Westby Area School District. FAFWA was recognized for contributing over $900,000 to the district for the construction of the Westby Performing Arts Center (WAPAC). It further stated that the determination, commitment and passion of FAFWA resulted in the construction of the WAPAC.

As in the past, the present and future mission of FAFWA is to provide continuing support for the arts in the Westby, Coon Valley and Chaseburg area. FAFWA is very grateful for the support of the communities and many others for all their contributions that made the dream of the WAPAC a reality. This could not have happened without all that support from so many.

FAFWA meets monthly at the Westby high school and welcomes new members. The organization continues in the goal of reaching $1 million. More information about FAFWA can be found on their website or Facebook page.