Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area continues to support the fine arts

The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) is cautiously optimistic as the organization once again begins planning for performances in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center (WAPAC). As with so many organizations, FAFWA has not been able to meet for several months and had to postpone plans for proposed concerts and events during much of 2020. FAFWA is hopeful as the year goes on, the dreaded COVID will be controlled, and programming can resume in the WAPAC.
As a review of the history of FAFWA, FAFWA was formed in 2000 and incorporated in 2001 as a 501©(3) organization. Directors and officers were elected with standing committees organized. A plan for a Capital Campaign and strategy was developed in 2005. This campaign raised about $150,000. Contributions from organizations and individuals continued to be accepted by FAFWA over the next several years.
In 2015, a second capital campaign was begun including an event “100 Extraordinary Women” that raised $138,000. FAFWA continued with many successful fundraising efforts, including grant applications. Representatives from FAFWA also initiated an aggressive education campaign for the communities. In December, 2015, FAFWA approached the Westby Board of Education with a request to place a referendum question to the voters on the spring ballot. This referendum question would request approval from the district voters for construction of a community performing arts center at a total cost of $2.9 million. While the total cost of the project was on the ballot, FAFWA committed to the contribution of $750,000-$800,000 toward the cost of the facility. The board of education agreed to place the referendum question on the April 5, 2016 ballot. The referendum passed 1904 to 1021.
After the planning and bid process was completed, construction was begun in the spring of 2017. The Westby Area Performing Arts Center was formally dedicated Feb. 11, 2018. FAFWA has continued with the support and contributions to the WAPAC and to date, has contributed $900,060.50. Of this amount, $690,000 payments have been made to the WAPAC building as needed and requested by the school. In addition, FAFWA has funded the piano purchase for $44,478, art cases for $5,000, signage for $2,047.50 and the acoustic shell and cloud for $153,035.00. These were additional amounts for items not included in the referendum cost. A long-term goal is establishing and maintaining a sustaining endowment fund.
FAFWA also provides a scholarship to a graduating senior each year and financial support for programs for the yearly musical. Financial support has been provided for other events and offerings in the WAPAC. A FAFWA usher team with additional volunteers assist attendees at each event held in the WAPAC—you will see them in their black vest and flashlights assisting in seating and answering other questions.
The FAFWA board is comprised of volunteers from the communities of Westby, Coon Valley and Chaseburg. Non-voting members are Superintendent Steve Michaels, and other administrative school officials, school board representative, art and music staff. Would you like to be a part of an active, achieving organization? Watch for the announcement of the resumption of the monthly meeting of FAFWA held at 5 p.m. in the board room in the administrative offices in Westby. FAFWA continues to be a vital organization whose mission is to promote the fine arts of the School District and communities of the area.