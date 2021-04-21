Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area continues to support the fine arts

The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) is cautiously optimistic as the organization once again begins planning for performances in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center (WAPAC). As with so many organizations, FAFWA has not been able to meet for several months and had to postpone plans for proposed concerts and events during much of 2020. FAFWA is hopeful as the year goes on, the dreaded COVID will be controlled, and programming can resume in the WAPAC.

As a review of the history of FAFWA, FAFWA was formed in 2000 and incorporated in 2001 as a 501©(3) organization. Directors and officers were elected with standing committees organized. A plan for a Capital Campaign and strategy was developed in 2005. This campaign raised about $150,000. Contributions from organizations and individuals continued to be accepted by FAFWA over the next several years.