Fine woodworker Ray Bock is April's guest artist at Viroqua's VIVA Gallery

In April, the VIVA Gallery Guest Artist is fine woodworker Ray Bock.

Working from his farm studio outside of Viroqua, Bock designs and builds custom, wood, architecturally inspired boxes making use of exotic and figured solid woods and veneers. His finely finished boxes are exquisite works of art. Ray has a long history of exhibiting and selling work at a number of national arts and crafts festivals, including the American Craft Council shows in Baltimore and St. Paul and most recently the Smithsonian craft show. Bock also has a line of elegant, elliptical hardwood and veneer bowls.

April’s featured artist is Kathleen Aaker. She has been a member of VIVA Gallery since its inception. She is a handweaver, designing and weaving one-of-a-kind wearables and home decor. Along with being a member artist at VIVA Gallery, Aaker also has work at River City Art Gallery in La Crosse, participates in art fairs, and is involved in the Winding Roads Art Tour.

VIVA Gallery will once again have a 1st Thursday artist reception on April 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. This will be the gallery's first opening artist reception since March of 2020. There will be food, drink, and art. At this time masks are optional. Please join in, come and see Bock’s work and the work of Aaker, along with the work of the 20-plus fine artists that make up VIVA Gallery. The gallery is at 217 S. Main St., Viroqua. For more information, visit vivagallery.net or call 608-632-6918.

