Fire destroys rural Ontario business

On Dec. 4, at 11:16 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a structure fire at Trail's End, a business commonly known as the Amish Wal-Mart, located at S302A Little Ridge Road, town of Whitestown.

The fire spread rapidly, and all occupants were quickly evacuated from the building, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. The Ontario Fire Department and Ontario Ambulance were initially paged. Mutual aid was ultimately requested from the La Farge Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Westby Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, and Cashton Fire Department. Despite the diligent efforts of the six fire departments and several other members of the community, the store building was a complete loss. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to any other buildings.