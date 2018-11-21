No one was injured in a village of Ontario structure fire, Nov. 20.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff Sheriff's Office, the 911 Communication Center received a 911 call that a house was filling up with smoke at 105 S. Garden St. The owner, 36-year-old Matthew J. Ouimet and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Chelsie L. Hill, were both home at the time of the fire and were able to get out without injury.
The Ontario Police Department, Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Vernon County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
