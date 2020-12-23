First Day Hike is Jan. 1 in Wisconsin State Parks

Celebrate the new year by stepping into nature with a First Day Hike. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will join the adventure sponsored by America’s State Parks on New Year's Day for the 10th year in a row.

Each year thousands of people across the nation kick off the new year by hiking at state parks, forests or trails on New Year’s Day. These hikes provide a way for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature. For many it has become a tradition.

“Hiking is a great way to explore the outdoors, remain physically fit and have a chance to relax and unwind. Start the year out right with a hike at a Wisconsin State Park,” said Diane Brusoe, DNR Fish, Wildlife and Parks Deputy Division Administrator.

With over 14 million visitors, Wisconsin state parks, forests and trails feature some of the Midwest's best scenery. The change in seasons doesn’t mean an end to exploring the outdoors. Wisconsin’s beautiful state parks, forests and trails offer opportunities to get outdoors – even in winter.