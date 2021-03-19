Five questions with... Amy Jankowski

Meet Amy Jankowski, who lives in Viroqua. What do you like best about living in Vernon County? Tell us. I love living in Vernon County because of the rural aspects and that we are located right in the middle of the Driftless Area. I enjoy driving on the backroads and taking in the scenery during all four seasons. From shopping at local Amishes; going to local festivals; hiking at our local parks; canoeing on the Kickapoo River, there is always something to do.

Chocolate chip or sugar cookie? I love chocolate chip cookies the best! Preferably the chewy kind. I also love my dad’s homemade chocolate chip cookies and sneak in a bite of the cookie dough!

What books/reading materials are on your nightstand? Right now I am reading young adult fiction. In between these two books: “Siren” by Tricia Rayburn, and “Hush, Hush” by Becca Fitzpatrick.

If you had an extra $50, how would you spend it? Right now I would spend it on house projects/items. My husband Ryan and I are building a new home! Our move in date is later this Spring 2021.

Once the snow melts, what are you looking forward to doing? Sticking my bare feet in the grass again and to walk outside.

