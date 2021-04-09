 Skip to main content
Five questions with... Nathan Randall
Summer scene

Lush hillsides surround Sidie Hollow Lake in this file photo taken in August 2016. Nathan Randall enjoys kayaking at the county park.

 Angie Cina

Meet Nathan Randall, who lives in Viroqua.

What do you like best about living in Vernon County? Tell us. What I like best about living in Vernon County are all the different dynamics that the county has to offer. You can find great places to hike and kayak, such as the KVR, Duck Egg, Jersey Valley and Sidie Hollow. After a day of being outdoors you can enjoy great food at one of several old fashioned, true Wisconsin Supper Clubs, or a burger at one of our many restaurants or pubs. I love how there’s so many different dynamics of the county as well, and each town has their own little niche.

Gelato or frozen custard? Frozen custard for sure, but gelato is great as well.

Do you have a favorite county park you like to visit? I really love kayaking at Sidie Hollow, and hope that Jersey Valley gets rebuilt.

What’s your favorite spring sport? NFL Draft, does that count?

Coke or Pepsi? Not a soda drinker.

Nathan Randall

Randall

Would you like to answer five questions? If so, send an email to angie.cina@lee.net with “Vernon County View five questions with...” in the subject line and we will send you questions.

