Five questions with... Nathan Randall

What do you like best about living in Vernon County? Tell us. What I like best about living in Vernon County are all the different dynamics that the county has to offer. You can find great places to hike and kayak, such as the KVR, Duck Egg, Jersey Valley and Sidie Hollow. After a day of being outdoors you can enjoy great food at one of several old fashioned, true Wisconsin Supper Clubs, or a burger at one of our many restaurants or pubs. I love how there’s so many different dynamics of the county as well, and each town has their own little niche.