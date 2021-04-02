Five questions with... Sue Berg

What do you like best about living in Vernon County? Tell us. Vernon County is a place of natural, incredible beauty. When I arrived here almost 50 years ago, I had never seen so many hills and valleys. Add the Amish flavor and the beautiful dairy farms and you have a recipe for great living. The rivers in the area and the abundant wildlife are other great assets along with people who are friendly and helpful. That makes the Driftless area one of the great unexplored treasures of our country. During COVID, it’s especially important to get out in nature. I take a walk in my neighborhood everyday. Nature heals, so get out and stroll down a quiet country road.

Do you have a favorite movie that you re-watch? What is it? Why? Every year around the Fourth of July, I watch “The Patriot.” It reminds me of the price that was paid for our nation to become independent and sovereign. The freedoms I enjoy are precious to me, and someone paid dearly for them. In the movie, the personal sacrifices that the colonists made to gain freedom is something that should be remembered and honored. When we forget our responsibilities, our rights can be trampled on and lost. Our country is not infallible; she has warts. But there is no nation on earth that compares to her. We, its citizens, are the nation. In order to form a more perfect union, it requires each of us to participate and exercise our inalienable rights. Our democracy, created by our Declaration of Independence, needs citizen participation or it ceases to exist.