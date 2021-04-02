Five questions with... Sue Berg

Meet Sue Berg, who lives in rural Viroqua.
What do you like best about living in Vernon County? Tell us. Vernon County is a place of natural, incredible beauty. When I arrived here almost 50 years ago, I had never seen so many hills and valleys. Add the Amish flavor and the beautiful dairy farms and you have a recipe for great living. The rivers in the area and the abundant wildlife are other great assets along with people who are friendly and helpful. That makes the Driftless area one of the great unexplored treasures of our country. During COVID, it’s especially important to get out in nature. I take a walk in my neighborhood everyday. Nature heals, so get out and stroll down a quiet country road.
Coffee or tea? I’m a coffee lover! I’d drink it all day, but the caffeine makes my heart race if I overdo it. So I stick to my morning cup of java and treat myself to an afternoon brew. Then at night, I drink tea.
Do you have a favorite movie that you re-watch? What is it? Why? Every year around the Fourth of July, I watch “The Patriot.” It reminds me of the price that was paid for our nation to become independent and sovereign. The freedoms I enjoy are precious to me, and someone paid dearly for them. In the movie, the personal sacrifices that the colonists made to gain freedom is something that should be remembered and honored. When we forget our responsibilities, our rights can be trampled on and lost. Our country is not infallible; she has warts. But there is no nation on earth that compares to her. We, its citizens, are the nation. In order to form a more perfect union, it requires each of us to participate and exercise our inalienable rights. Our democracy, created by our Declaration of Independence, needs citizen participation or it ceases to exist.
Are you in favor of the twice-a-year time change? Why or why not? It’s a hassle to remember to “spring ahead” and “fall back.” The world turns and the sun rises and sets without any manipulation of the clock on my part, so what’s the point?
Favorite Easter candy – Peeps or Cadbury Mini Eggs? I’m a chocoholic so I would definitely choose Cadbury Mini Eggs.
