Five questions with... Terri Kotek

What do you like best about living in Vernon County? Tell us. Vernon County has many beautiful places and just driving the back roads you can experience these rolling hills and farmland for miles. There are amazing restaurants and unique shops found on main streets in Vernon County. You can find other places tucked away in the country with treasures of homemade crafts and food along with friendly faces to greet you. There are quiet streams and spots for the visiting fly fishing enthusiasts. It is a nice place to live, raise a family and call it home.