Five Viroqua City Council seats on spring ballot; filing deadline for Ward 9 extended

In the city of Viroqua, five council seats will be on the spring ballot, Tuesday, April 6.

Incumbents David Tryggestad (Ward 1) and John Thompson (Ward 7) are running for re-election. Nathaniel Slack is running to fill the Ward 3 seat and Ben Wilson is running to fill the Ward 5 seat. Terry Noble (Ward 3) and Mike Koppa (Ward 5) are not running for re-election.

Allison Sandbeck (Ward 9) did not file a notice of non-candidacy by the Dec. 28, 2020 deadline, nor nomination paperwork by the Jan. 5 deadline. Therefore the filing deadline for Ward 9 was extended the required 72 hours by statute for anyone wishing to file for this office other than the incumbent for placement on the spring election ballot.

The required forms are as follows:

EL-162 Declaration of Candidacy;

CF-1 Campaign Finance Registration Statement;

EL-169 Nomination Paper for Nonpartisan Office (20-40 signatures required).

Forms may be obtained on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website (elections.wi.gov) or by contacting City Clerk, Lori Polhamus at 608- 637-7154 Ext 11 or lpolhamus@viroqua-wisconsin.com. Deadline for submission of paperwork is Friday, Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m.