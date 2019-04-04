Vernon Memorial Healthcare was among the more that 80 Donate Life Wisconsin member and partner organizations that simultaneously hosted a statewide Donate Life flag-raising ceremony Monday morning to promote the mission of organ, tissue and eye donation, and honor donors and their families.
The event, which was held in the lobby of the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, opened with Bonnie Anderson, manager of cardiopulmonary diagnostics and rehabilitation, welcoming the general public, living organ donors and their families, organ donor families, and organ recipients and their families.
Anderson said the ceremony was starting at 10:08 a.m. to highlight the fact that one donor can save eight lives. When everyone headed outdoors for the Donate life flag-raising, a moment of silence was observed for 1 minute and 14 seconds to recognize the nearly 114,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant. According to Donate Life Wisconsin, of those patients, nearly 2,000 are in Wisconsin. The Donate Life flag was introduced in 2006.
The American flag that was draped on the late Dr. Robert Starr’s casket, was also raised. The flag was raised in honor of his service with VMH from 1951 to 1997 and for the service of all VMH providers in observance of National Doctor’s Day, which was March 30. Starr’s grandson, Mark Starr, raised both flags.
Anderson led the group back into the medical office building’s lobby, where she shared Wisconsin organ, tissue and eye donation facts, and organ recipients and organ donors told their stories.
John Bertling is a heart recipient, who said he decided to become an organ donor 25 years ago.
“In 48 days I’ll have had this heart for 21 years,” he said. “This makes us think of the effect to be an organ donor. I’ve had the good privilege to be friends with my donor family in Madison.”
Bertling said the donor’s mother at one time was leader of the Legion Auxiliary and used a video of the area’s organ transplant support group to promote organ donation.
Sue Brye, a lung recipient, said she was thankful she got the chance to live and Friday would be the two-year anniversary of her transplant.
“There is not a day when I don’t think of their generosity… I get to see my grandkids grown up,” she said.
Two living donors also spoke at the event.
Four years ago, Todd Overbo anonymously donated a kidney.
“I thought why die with two (kidneys) if I can survive with one,” he said. “To help someone to be around longer is cool.”
Aaron Cade, who is a liver donor, said he saw a post online in November that a parent of his daughter’s friend was looking for match.
“My first thought was, ‘Of course I’ll get tested.’” Cade said.
Cade said he had nerves because he was worried he wouldn’t match the right blood type. The blood type was a match, and Cade began preparing himself for the organ donation. The surgery was March 18.
“The recipient has been doing amazing,” Cade said, with wife Heidi beside him. “I get to see the fruits of this labor for 30 years. I’ll get to see him give his daughter away; his boys want to be with their dad.”
“Put the dot on there (on your driver’s license) and take the steps to tell your loved ones (you want to be an organ donor),” Cade added. “It’s the most humanitarian thing you can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.