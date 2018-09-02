A group of community members of the Driftless area are coming together to put on a Flood Relief Benefit Concert at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua on Friday Sept. 7, at 6 p.m.
This benefit is an effort to raise money to support the immediate needs of those affected by the recent record-breaking floods that devastated many communities in Vernon and Crawford counties. While the flood waters may recede, many families are dealing with great loss and remain displaced for an unforeseeable time in the future.
A star-studded line up of musicians have answered the call to perform for the flood relief benefit. The evening will feature Members of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Sara Vos and Friends, Them Coulee Boys, Andy Hughes of TUGG, The Yellow Bellied Sap Suckers, Kickapoo Joy Juice, The Parrishes, Billy Bronsted, American Feedbag, FeatherWolf, Matt Monsoor, Bus Boys and more.
Tickets are $25 advanced and $30 at the door. To buy advanced tickets or to donate to the cause, visit www.historictempletheatre.com and click the "Buy Tickets" or "Donate" button. You can also send donation checks to: 2018 Flood Relief Benefit. Mailing address: Fourthstream.net, 314 Minshall Ave., Viroqua, WI 54665
Local food and beverages will be available at the event.
All proceeds from both ticket sales and donations will be distributed in a timely manner to the communities in Vernon and Crawford counties affected by floods.
