The Westby Area School District is co-sponsoring a flood relief fundraiser this evening at 7 p.m. with Sustainable Driftless, Inc. at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, located at 206 West Ave. S., Westby, with a showing of the new feature-length documentary, "Decoding the Driftless." The film screening will be followed by a Q & A with film producers George Howe and Tim Jacobson. Participants will be able to view a real Emmy Award, and DVDs of the film will be for sale at $5. off. In addition, there will be free stuff for kids.
With "Decoding the Driftless," viewers will be taken on a wild ride of adventure above, on and below the Driftless Region through a new film of exploration. Soar over ancient, rugged bluffs, skim the surface of primordial rivers, venture deep underground to secret worlds, marvel at sacred archeological treasures, hang perilously over massive rock cliffs, and travel across time itself to explore and decipher ancient clues of the unglaciated Driftless Region landscape, with its captivating scenic beauty.
Local Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Howe and Jacobson of Sustainable Driftless teamed up again with national TV series host Rob Nelson of "Untamed Science" to produce a feature-length film about the origins and diverse natural and archaeological resources of the Driftless Region. This time, the creative team added Swedish filmmaker Jonas Stenstrom of Untamed Science, six-time Emmy-winning wildlife cinematographer Neil Rettig, and YouTube sensation Mike a/k/a “PleaseStandBy” (formerly “ChimneySwift11”) with his 1.8 million subscribers. The team delivers extremely rare footage of natural phenomena and scenic beauty in the Driftless in a way never seen before.
“The goal of both the Sustainable Driftless organization and the film is to inspire resource conservation, vibrant local communities, and sustainable growth in the region,” Jacobson said. “We want the film to serve as a tireless cheerleader for this amazing land, both locally and abroad. We see the Driftless Region as a remarkable international geo-tourism destination with huge untapped potential.”
“This film really will blow people’s socks off,” co-producer Rob Nelson said.
