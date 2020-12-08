 Skip to main content
Flu shot clinics available in Viroqua Dec. 12, 19
The Vernon County Health Department will be hosting two additional flu shot clinics. The clinics will be held Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinics will be located in the Emergency Management Trailer, which will be parked in the Erlandson Building parking lot, 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua (behind Vernon Manor).

The public can register via a HIPAA protected link located on Facebook or the Vernon County Health Department website, https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/public_health_department/index.php

Participants can bring insurance cards if they wish to bill insurance, otherwise out-of-pocket costs include: $30 for a standard flu vaccine, $50 for Flublok (over the age of 65, high dose) and children 18 years and younger are free.

