A fly-in breakfast will be served at the Viroqua Municipal Airport, Sunday, July 14, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The breakfast menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee and milk. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children under 12, and free for inbound pilots.
Events include airplane an helicopter rides, Young Eagles rides, and fire department and MedLink appearance. The airport code is Y51.
