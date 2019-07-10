A fly-in breakfast will be served at the Viroqua Municipal Airport, Sunday, July 14, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The breakfast menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee and milk. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children under 12, and free for inbound pilots.

Events include airplane an helicopter rides, Young Eagles rides, and fire department and MedLink appearance. The airport code is Y51.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.