The Viroqua Municipal Airport was buzzing with activity, Sunday, as it was the site for a fly-in breakfast sponsored by EAA Chapter 1439.
The breakfast menu included eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee and milk. In addition, there were airplane and helicopter rides, Young Eagles rides, and Viroqua Fire Department and GundersenAIR appearances. There was also a pedal plane for the younger pilots.
