The Viroqua Municipal Airport was buzzing with activity, Sunday, as it was the site for a fly-in breakfast sponsored by EAA Chapter 1439.

Checking it out

A person checks out a 1946 Beechcraft at the fly-in breakfast held at the Viroqua Municipal Airport, Sunday morning.

The breakfast menu included eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee and milk. In addition, there were airplane and helicopter rides, Young Eagles rides, and Viroqua Fire Department and GundersenAIR appearances. There was also a pedal plane for the younger pilots.

A closer look

Visitors to the Viroqua Municipal Airport take a closer look at a GundersenAIR helicopter, Sunday morning.

