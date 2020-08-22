Former Viroqua area resident wins UW-Madison award

The University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) is proud to announce the selections for its 2020 Honorary Recognition, Distinguished Alumni, and Distinguished Service Awards. Claire Huschka Sink, who grew up in the Viroqua area, will receive a Distinguished Alumni Award.
CALS will present the Honorary Recognition Award to Mitch Breunig and Al Gunderson; its Distinguished Service Award to Elton Aberle; and its Distinguished Alumni Award to Max Rothschild.
Awardees are traditionally honored each fall during the Honorary Recognition Awards Banquet and Ceremony. This year, however, the event has been postponed to protect the health and safety of the honorees and their guests during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
These awards are the highest honors bestowed by the college. 2020 is the 111th year of the Honorary Recognition Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their professions, their communities and the university. The Distinguished Service Award, first given in 1994, recognizes meritorious service by CALS faculty and staff members. The Distinguished Alumni Award, which recognizes lifetime achievement and service, was established in 2009.
For more information about the awards and to see a list of past honorees, visit www.cals.wisc.edu/honorary/.
Claire Huschka Sink
Since receiving her academic grounding as a student in the Department of Life Sciences Communication at UW–Madison, Claire Huschka Sink (BS’65) has gone on to make a number of extraordinary contributions to society. Her dedication to public service began in CALS with her involvement in organizations such as the Livestock Judging Team and the Saddle and Sirloin Club.
She spent several years working in Cooperative Extension at Pennsylvania State University before working in the private sector. While at Penn State, she developed the proposal to create the university’s first endowed chair, which was established in the School of Forestry. Today, there are 99 additional endowed chairs at this Big Ten University.
In 1983, Sink began working at the U.S. Department of Energy where she held leadership positions for over 20 years. At DOE, her work was dedicated to technology development for cleaning up U.S. nuclear weapons complex sites. Sink represented the program to the environmental remediation industry and published and spoke on environmental technology policy, innovative environmental remediation technology, and encouraged environmental regulators and technology developers to collaborate toward common goals.
Sink has received several awards and honors during her career, and she has maintained her ties to the university, specifically through the life sciences communication department by establishing an endowment for undergraduate and graduate students in technology management and sustainability.
