The Fortney Underground Theater will be reopening with a presentation — “You Have Got To Hear This!” — from the Congo Players of the Underwater Church of Gays Mills with a reading from four books by Kurt Vonnegut on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m., Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. A freewill donation is being asked for the event and concessions. The performance is a little over an hour.
The Players formed the group in the Congregational Church in Gays Mills, owned by Brad Otto. In this space the group produced the radio play “Onomatopoeia” a 10-part serial which can be found on the archive page at WDRT under The Congo Players. When the flood came in August the church was destroyed and the Players lost their home. Fortunately Craig Anderson, owner of the Fortney Hotel in Viroqua, offered up the unused Underground as a performance space.
“We are very fortunate to have this space, skanky as it may be, it has life and we will put more life into it,” said K O’Brien, director of the group. “This gives an opportunity for people to work their performing skills both behind a microphone at the radio station and in a public showing. We hope to grow and get better and as a group working together. You have got to hear the words they will be putting out—written over 50 years ago and still meant for today crazy world.”
The people behind the voices are Brad Otto, Craig Anderson, Kile Martz, Cele Wolf, Gereon Wellhouse, Therese Laurdan, Tanja Burke, Adam Stanton, David Oldenburg and Sandra Berger. Chris Cox is lighting designer. The show is dedicated to Taryn Power Greendeer who cannot be with the group due to illness.
The Congo Players of the Underwater Church will follow up this presentation with a Valentine’s Day Cabaret Feb. 14-16.
