Foster Grandparent Program seeks volunteer classroom grandparents

Students and school staff are not the only ones returning to school. Foster Grandparent Program volunteers are also headed back to school as volunteer classroom grandparents.

Senior adults who were busy with outdoor summer pursuits, may now find they have more free time as fall approaches. Using this time to help others is a great way to improve the quality of life for both the volunteer and the children who meet with the volunteer. Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, Inc. (SWCAP) has a special volunteer national service program, the Foster Grandparents Program (FGP) designed for seniors. Foster Grandparent volunteers are in supervised settings such as public and faith-based schools, Head Start classrooms, not-for-profit day cares, and other organizations focused on improving the lives of children. The volunteers read to or listen to children read, do math flash cards, or other classroom activities developed by the teacher. However, FGP volunteers do much more; they encourage confidence in the children and assist them to grow into productive community members.

The Foster Grandparent Program, created by Congress in 1965, is now in its fifth decade of providing an inter-generational component at approved host stations. Locally SWCAP sponsors the FGP in eight Wisconsin counties: Crawford, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, Sauk and Vernon. Foster Grandparent volunteers are part of the national service network of AmeriCorps Seniors which utilizes life skills of seniors to meet community needs through volunteer service. Funds for the AmeriCorps Seniors programs are provided by AmeriCorps/Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), and state funded through DHFS. Foster Grandparents are seniors 55 years and older, who meet income guidelines, pass a background check, and have the desire to use their life experience to volunteer five to 40 hours per week during the school year to encourage, tutor, and mentor children.

In return for volunteering, income qualified FGP volunteers can earn a little extra money in the form of a tax-free hourly stipend, transportation assistance, a meal allowance and more. But the intangible benefits of feeling needed and making a positive difference for the children are the true benefits. Additional information may be found at AmeriCorps.Gov Foster Grandparent Program and SWCAP Foster Grandparent Program. SWCAP is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.