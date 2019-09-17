Four people were arrested for drug possession, Friday, Sept. 13, following a traffic stop on Hwy. 14 north of the city of Viroqua.

According to the Viroqua Police Department, at 11:43 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Tyler Harvey, 21, of Viroqua. K-9 Robbie was deployed and alerted to the presence of illegal substances. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and syringes.

Harvey, along with Brook Ashley Hughes, 23, of Viola, Julia Lloyd, 36, of Stoddard, and Parker Ostrander, 34, of La Crosse, were all arrested for drug possession.

