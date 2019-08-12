A swiftwater rescue was conducted in the afternoon hours of Aug. 11 on the Kickapoo River between Landing 10 and Bridge 11, near Rockton, in the town of Whitestown. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears reports rescue efforts resulted in locating and safely rescuing four individuals.
Overnight rains north of Ontario caused the Kickapoo River to rapidly rise, creating unsafe river conditions. Vikki L. Hanson, 49, Karen M. Beard, 53, Lori J. Brabek, 51, and Mindy L. Thompson, 49, all of Rockford, Illinois, were recreating on the river in personal kayaks prior to the incident.
At 12:20 p.m., Hanson was able to place a 911 call to the Vernon County Dispatch Center reporting she and had her three friends’ kayaks had capsized, and were stuck in a log jam. Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police located the stranded kayakers after an extensive search, but were unable to reach them due to the rugged terrain. Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police remained in voice contact with the stranded kayakers.
The La Farge Fire Department began their swiftwater rescue efforts by canoeing downstream from Landing 10. The La Farge Fire Department located the stranded kayakers on a section of the Kickapoo River with rock embankments on both sides of the river. The location made rescue efforts difficult. Safety ropes were deployed, and the stranded kayakers were hoisted to safety, and taken to a nearby medical triage for treatment. The quick response from rescue personnel minimized medical complications. All parties were treated and released from the scene.
Spears reports that even though the recent rains did not cause the Kickapoo River to overflow its banks, the heavy rains caused the river to rise, and the current to move very fast. The Kickapoo River normally has a slow current, but navigation through river debris has become a problem over the last couple of years, due to continuous flooding. Spears says crews from the Kickapoo Valley Reserve do a great job at clearing debris; however, Spears encourages people to stay off the Kickapoo River when the river rises, and the current is moving fast. Spears encourages river users to contact the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Wildcat Mountain State Park, and local canoe outfitters for current river conditions. Spears states checking with local weather information sources, and keeping an eye on current weather conditions is vital for safe river travel.
