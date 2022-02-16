Four newcomers, two incumbents advance in Vernon County Board race

Four newcomers and two incumbents running for Vernon County Supervisory Districts 6, 7 and 9 advance to the spring election after the Feb. 15 spring primary.

In District 6, the top vote-getters were Joseph B. Kleiber with 47, and John J. Pedretti with 53. Michael D. Whitfield received 13 votes.

In District 7, the top vote-getters were Lavon Felton with 38 and Nathaniel Slack 49. Joseph Ecklund received 24 votes.

In District 9, incumbents Martha Olson and Kevin Larson received the most votes; Olson received 82 and Larson 63. AnnaJo Doerr received 50 votes.

The Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 in the county boardroom in the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua to conduct the official canvass of the spring primary results.

The winning primary candidates will join the following candidates in the spring election: District 1 Will Beitlich (incumbent); District 2 Kyle Semke (incumbent); District 3 Lorn Goede (incumbent); District 4 Mary Bringe (incumbent); District 5 Rod Ofte (incumbent); District 8 David Eggen (incumbent); District 10 Frank Easterday (incumbent); District 11 Charles Jacobson and Carson Verne LaBelle; District 12 Mary Henry (incumbent) and Michael Christenson; District 13 Roger Call (incumbent) and Alycann Taylor (incumbent); District 14 Adrian Amelse (incumbent) and Ole Yttri (incumbent); District 15 Sandy Schweiger; District 16 Paul Wilson and George Wilbur; District 17 Gail Muller (incumbent); District 18 Kelli Mitchell (incumbent); District 19 Kay Stanek (incumbent) and Shawn Redington (incumbent).

In November 2021, the board of supervisors approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts. Previously there were 29 supervisor districts. New supervisory district information for the spring 2022 election can be found on Vernon County's website.

The spring election is April 5. For more information on voting, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

